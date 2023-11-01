I Want To Transform Epworth Into A ‘Borrowdale’: Mhetu

By A Correspondent| Epworth North legislator Zivai Mhetu has vowed to use his five-year term as the Member of Parliament to transform the area into a Borrowdale.

Speaking at his victory celebrations at Overspill shops on Sunday, Mhetu said he has lined up a number of projects to facelift Epworth.

Mhetu said his development focus which includes the regularization of certain areas, construction of a community hall and other projects will help change people’s perceptions about Epworth.

I want to thank you for voting for CCC President Nelson Chamisa, myself and CCC Councilors in the last elections.

“I want to promise you that by the end of my five year term, i would have moved mountains, Epworth would have developed, every Epworth resident would be shining, Epworth will not be looked down upon by anyone, Epworth will be at the same level with Borrowdale in terms of development,” said Mhetu.

The victory celebrations were attended by over 2500 people and concluded with a raffle ticket draw which saw some residents walking away with bicycles, solar panels, groceries and stationary among other things.

Mhetu promised to construct a community hall which will house a music recording studio and a disability centre.

This centre he said will help address rampant drug abuse among youths in Epworth.

