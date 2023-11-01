Panicky Mnangagwa Abducts CCC Official

Spread the love

The regime’s abduction of our Youth Taskforce coordinator, Takudzwa Ngadziore, in Harare this morning further confirms election rigging and illegal recalls of our MPs and Senators.

They want to intimidate the CITIZENS from attending tomorrow’s court case. Let’s show our support by attending the court case at the Harare High Court in large numbers.

Stand with our recalled MPs, Senators, and victims of violence, torture, abductions, unlawful arrests, and political prisoners.

#FreeTakudzwaNgadzioreNow #DefendDemocracy #FreeAllPoliticalPrisoners #DefendTheConstitution

CCC

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...