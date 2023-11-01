Takudzwa Ngadziore Abducted, Dumped In Christon Bank

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Youth Coordinator, Takudzwa Ngadziore, found himself in a harrowing situation this morning when he was forcibly abducted by unidentified men wielding AK47 rifles, only to be later abandoned in the remote area of Christon Bank in Mazowe.

Remarkably, Ngadziore managed to capture a chilling seven-second video of the moment of his abduction, which he bravely shared on his Facebook page.

In the video, an armed assailant brandishing AK47 gun is seen approaching him and he is heard shouting “I am being followed”.

“Our Youth Taskforce coordinator, @ngadziore, has been abducted by armed men. He recorded a video of the moment they aggressively approached him with AK47 guns to abduct him,” said CCC in a message posted on X.

This distressing video quickly went viral, drawing widespread attention on social media platforms.

One of the abductors, caught in the frame, has become the subject of intense scrutiny and discussion online.

Gift Ostallos Siziba, the CCC Deputy Spokesperson, later provided an update on Ngadziore’s condition saying he was subjected to torture before being abandoned in Christon Bank, Mazowe.

“We have received information that Hon Takudzwa Ngadziore was tortured and dumped in Christon Bank in Mazoe. Our welfare and legal teams have been dispatched to locate him,” Siziba stated, underscoring the urgency of the situation and the organization’s commitment to ensuring Ngadziore’s well-being.

This shocking incident bears a chilling resemblance to a recent case involving former Mabvuku-Tafara legislator, James Chidhakwa, who was also reportedly subjected to severe torture by suspected state security agents just two weeks ago.

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...