Zanu PF enlists FAZ in by-elections

By A Correspondent- Zanu-PF, has once again enlisted the assistance of its controversial affiliate, Forever Associates Zimbabwe (FAZ), to coordinate campaign activities for the upcoming by-elections on December 9.

These by-elections were triggered by the recall of 15 Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) legislators and 17 councillors by Sengezo Tshabangu, the self-proclaimed interim secretary-general of the CCC. Critics argue that Tshabangu is a creation of FAZ, aimed at destabilizing the opposition and bolstering the ruling party’s prospects.

The CCC has refused to participate in the by-elections, calling the recalls “fraudulent.” Instead, they are demanding fresh polls supervised by the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

FAZ, a shadowy organization associated with the Central Intelligence Organization (CIO), was involved in President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s re-election in the previous polls. Several observer missions reported FAZ’s involvement in electoral malpractices, such as voter intimidation.

Zanu-PF’s involvement with FAZ has raised concerns of potential election rigging. Some analysts believe FAZ’s presence at the polls will intimidate voters and suppress dissent.

The Sadc election observer mission reported that the rural vote was compromised by intimidation attributed to FAZ during the previous elections.

This situation underscores concerns over the transparency and fairness of Zimbabwe’s electoral processes.

Political analyst Romeo Chasara expressed concerns about the ruling party’s intentions and its relationship with FAZ, which had played a significant role in the controversial elections.

Zimbabwe Election Advocacy Trust executive director Ignatious Sadziwa criticized Zanu-PF for its association with FAZ and questioned the party’s judgment.

This development has raised questions about the credibility of the upcoming by-elections and the level of transparency in Zimbabwe’s political landscape.

