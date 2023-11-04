What Is Scheelite?

Spread the love

Scheelite is a calcium tungsten mineral with the chemical formula CaWO4.

Scheelite’s colors include golden yellow, brownish green, dark brown, pinkish to reddish gray, orange and colorless.

Druzies are quite rare and occur almost exclusively at Zinnwald,

Czech Republic. Twinning can also be common.

Scheelite is named after Swedish chemist K. Scheele.

Scheelite is said to have a sweet energy that is great for manifestation as well as for finding the silver lining on cloudy days.

Credit..

http://www.awminerals.com/

Also inserted by Three Wingers Enterprises

For more information

Call /WhatsApp 0774028830 for more

Facebook: Gold Mining Consultancy Zimbabwe

Website: https://www.threewingersenterprises.com

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...