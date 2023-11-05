ARTUZ leader not yet off the hook over 2016 murder

By A Correspondent- Police in Harare have said they are yet to complete investigations into Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union (Artuz) leader Obert Musaraure’s 2016 murder case.

Masaraure is alleged to have killed activist Roy Issa at a city hotel on June 1, 2016 following a beer-drinking spree.

The State alleges that to conceal the offence, Masaraure and his accomplices claimed that Issa jumped off the hotel window, resulting in his death.

Yesterday, magistrate Dennis Mangosi postponed the matter to November 7 after police said investigations were not complete.

Masaraure, who is being represented by Doug Coltart, opposed the postponement saying it was not justified.

Coltart said police had initially said investigations would be completed before July 19, 2022.

“Surely how could the police take seven years to investigate? There is no evidence before the court,” Coltart argued.

“The application for postponement is not necessary. The police can simply summon the accused when they are ready.”

The defence filed written submissions opposing the application for postponement of the case, saying the court should make a ruling on the application on the next remand date.

An inquest into Issa’s death ruled out foul play and the case was closed.

However, Masaraure was arrested at Harare Central Police Station last year where he had gone to fulfil his routine bail conditions for another case.

Zebediah Bofu represented the State. NewsDay

