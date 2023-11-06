US$5 million budget for by- elections

The Government last week approved a US$5 million budget for the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) to conduct the by-elections to fill nine vacant seats in the National Assembly that were prompted by the expulsion of the opposition legislators last month.

ZEC deputy chairperson Ambassador Rodney Kiwa told The Sunday Mail that the approved budget also covers funding for the Gutu West by-election scheduled for Saturday. Voting in the constituency was postponed following the death of a duly nominated candidate, Cde Christopher Rwodzi, before the August 23-24 harmonised elections. Kiwa said:

The budget required for the 2023 by-elections is US$5,3 million, equivalent to $35 billion.

The commission is prepared to conduct the by-elections comfortably without any challenges. We began preparations for the Nomination Court when President Mnangagwa proclaimed dates for the by-elections. We have authorised signatures (of party officials) from the parties that we will use to receive nomination papers from prospective candidates. Kiwa announced that each National Assembly candidate will need to pay a nomination fee of US$1,000. Only those who registered to vote before October 25 will be eligible to vote in the by-elections. The voter registration system is ongoing, but the voters’ roll for the by-elections closed two days after the proclamation of the elections on October 23. The Nomination Court will meet on Tuesday to receive nomination papers from candidates for the December 9 by-elections. The way is clear for the by-elections to proceed after the High Court rejected an application by 23 Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) members who wanted to overturn their recalls from Parliament. The recalls were made by CCC’s self-proclaimed interim secretary-general, Mr. Sengezo Tshabangu. The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) is now finalizing preparations for the elections, which will be held in Beitbridge West, Binga North, Bulawayo South, Cowdray Park, Lobengula-Magwegwe, Lupane East, Mabvuku-Tafara, Mpopoma-Mzilikazi and Nketa.

