Zimbabweans Wake Up Without A President After SADC Summit

The Chaotic Aftermath: Zim’s Presidentless Nation.

By Ronita Mbanjwa | ZimEye | Zimbabweans today wake up in a state of utter chaos and confusion as the nation grapples with the absence of a recognized president. The turmoil began after Emmerson Mnangagwa, who inaugurated himself on September 5, 2023, was stripped of all presidential recognition, leading to a bizarre situation where he now requires journalists to instruct him on what to utter on camera, and even then, what he says is totally scattered in both sense and content.

The political crisis unfolded as a result of a long-standing power struggle within Zimbabwe’s political landscape. Mnangagwa, once considered a symbol of hope for the nation, embarked on a path of authoritarianism and corruption that led to widespread discontent. Faced with growing public outrage, the international community swiftly disavowed his presidency, refusing to recognize him as the legitimate leader of the country.

With no clear head of state, the nation plunged into disarray. The absence of a functioning government has resulted in a severe breakdown of law and order. Basic services like healthcare, education, and infrastructure maintenance have ground to a halt, leaving the people of Zimbabwe in a dire state of uncertainty.

Mnangagwa’s bizarre public appearances have further fueled the confusion. Journalists are now tasked with instructing him on what to say, as his statements are often incoherent, contradictory, and sometimes entirely unrelated to the questions posed to him. This unprecedented situation has left the citizens of Zimbabwe and the international community scratching their heads in disbelief.

The vacuum of leadership has also created an opportunity for rival factions and political figures to vie for control, intensifying the chaos within the nation. The once stable nation of Zimbabwe has now become a battleground for those seeking to fill the power vacuum left by Mnangagwa’s fall from grace.

While the world watches in dismay, Zimbabweans find themselves caught in the midst of this turmoil, facing an uncertain and perilous future. The hope for a peaceful transition to a stable government remains a distant dream, as the chaos and confusion continue to grip the nation, with no end in sight.

In the absence of a recognized president, Zimbabwe faces an unprecedented crisis, leaving its citizens in turmoil and its future uncertain. The chaotic aftermath of Mnangagwa’s fall from power serves as a stark reminder of the consequences of unchecked authoritarianism and the importance of a functioning government in maintaining stability and order within a nation.

This is a scenario that can only be described as a political horror show, politicians aligned with President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government are feeling the pressure as they face the consequences of their 2-month-old claims that ZANU PF won the 2023 elections. The shocking reality, now coming to light, is that these politicians utilized soldiers to rig the election. As the regional body, SADC (Southern African Development Community), has turned its focus on this matter, a chilling silence has fallen over the ZANU PF camp.

One of the most striking aspects of this silence is the muted response from key figures in the ZANU PF leadership. Christopher Mutsvangwa, the ZANU PF Spokesman, has fallen eerily silent, refraining from commenting on the unfolding situation. Even the exiled propaganda mastermind, Professor Jonathan Moyo, who is known for his active presence on social media, has not sent out a single tweet regarding the allegations.

Perhaps the most baffling disappearance from the public eye is that of George Charamba, Mnangagwa’s own spokesman. It’s as if he has lost his phone or gone into hiding, leaving many to wonder, “What’s up with George Charamba?”

The story takes an even more surreal turn with reports of President Emmerson Mnangagwa receiving instructions from his journalist, Reuben Barwe, who wasn’t even present at the SADC Extraordinary Summit. This peculiar conversation between the two sheds light on the gravity of the situation.

**REUBEN BARWE:** Comrade President! Comrade President! How did it go?

**EMMERSON MNANGAGWA:** Excellent, excellent! We had a very successful SADC Summit. Yes!

**REUBEN BARWE:** Any of those pretenders who might have wanted to smuggle issues over here, did they get?

**EMMERSON MNANGAGWA:** No, these things happen in society, not everybody is a Priest, so you find these things happen, but we are so alert that we had gone to deal with the things that are relevant to the Summit which was called, things that were called, this is extra ordinary which means there was a particular subject here to discuss.

**REUBEN BARWE:** Only DRC issues?

**EMMERSON MNANGAGWA:** Absolutely!

The stark contrast between the official statements and the underlying realities paints a haunting picture. As SADC tightens its grip on Mnangagwa and his allies, they are undoubtedly trapped in a nightmarish predicament, with the truth lurking in the shadows, waiting to emerge.

Speaking on Sunday, Dr Matthew Nyashanu told ZimEye, Mr Mnangagwa has trapped himself and his only way out is talking to Nelson Chamisa. “Before investors can trade or they can have any confidence with any governments in Southern Africa, one of the things they will do is to engage with SADC to see how SADC rates the political terrain of that particular country. It will be not useful for Mr Mnangagwa not to engage with the opposition, this is the truth. And this is why we are having people being beaten in Zimbabwe today months after the election. It is because they are fighting for legitimacy, if they had won really, we should have seen them rolling out some economic plans. They are not doing that, they are trying to roll out plans to kill the opposition. You cannot kill an opposition that defeated you on the election, that has more legitimacy than you.”

