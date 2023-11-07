Gospel Musician Carol Israelle Celebrates Birthday With Shamwari Video

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| Gospel musician Carol Israelle has released a new music video for her song Shamwari, taken from her recently released debut album, HOPE. This release has coincided with her birthday.

According to Israelle, the song Shamwari ministers to her about the power of God who is a friend in all seasons.

“This is a song that ministers to me in a peculiar way. The journey is long and bumpy but God is a friend who is always there in all seasons. He is my pillar of strength,” said Israelle.

Asked why she chose to release the video on her birthday, Israelle said that she realised that God has been faithful to her hence the decision to gift her fans with a new testimony.

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...