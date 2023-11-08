BREAKING: World’s Largest Union Of Parliaments Nullifies Tshabangu Recalls And Tells ED To Release Job Sikhala

BREAKING: IPU OFFICIALLY NULLIFIES TSHABANGU RECALLS, AND TELLS ED TO RELEASE JOB SIKHALA https://t.co/ZjUM44pE39 — ZimEye (@ZimEye) November 8, 2023

BREAKING NEWS: The world’s largest union of parliaments, the IPU has ordered Emmerson Mnangagwa’s regime to release the incarcerated MP Job Sikhala, and to reverse the Tshabangu recalls of @CCCZimbabwe members of parliament.

The announcement means the rogue self appointed SG, Sengezo Tshabangu is not recognised anywhere in the world, and will certainly be regarded as a criminal once he flies out of Zimbabwe. The @IPUparliament is the most authoritative institution worldwide, and today’s development comes after efforts that began in 2019 with an interview of Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda by Simba Chikanza and follow ups by MPS who include Job Sikhala over the ill treatment of @nelsonchamisa ‘s MPs which included the denial of their remuneration (allowances and salaries amounting to over USD40,000 in total).

