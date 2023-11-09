Tungwarara, Scott Sakupwanya Dababy Show Chocks

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| Zanu PF aspiring member of parliament Scott Sakupwanya and Talkchart founder Tempter Tungwarara’s ambitious plan to bring American rapper Dababy to Zimbabwe has encountered a setback.

In a recent statement from Sakupwanya’s Roar Entertainment, the promoter revealed that the decision to cancel the highly anticipated Dababy concert, initially slated for November 17th, 2023, was based on pre-event surveys predicting a lackluster turnout.

The statement read, “Roar Entertainment, one of Zimbabwe’s leading entertainment companies, regrets to announce the cancellation of the highly anticipated Dababy concert, originally scheduled to take place on November 17th, 2023. The Zimbabwean market is currently not ready to host such an internationally acclaimed artist. Our findings highlighted certain challenges that would have compromised the overall success of the event.”

Despite the setback, Roar Entertainment expressed its commitment to providing unforgettable experiences for the Zimbabwean audience and introducing them to renowned artists from around the world.

“Our aim at Roar Entertainment has always been to offer the Zimbabwean audience unforgettable experiences and to introduce them to renowned artists from around the world. We firmly believe that diversity and exposure are essential in nurturing the local entertainment scene. Despite this setback, Roar Entertainment will continue to strive for excellence in delivering one-of-a-kind events that are truly memorable. We appreciate the ongoing support from our fans, sponsors, and stakeholders, and we remain resolute in our dedication to bringing world-class entertainment to Zimbabwe.”

The canceled show, named the Talkchart Dababy Show, was intended as Sakupwanya’s initiative to introduce Tungwarara to the music scene. Meanwhile, Tungwarara is set to launch Talkchart on November 16th.

Talkchart, touted as the first Zimbabwean-owned chat application, enables people to connect seamlessly from any part of the world, operating in a manner similar to WhatsApp.

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...