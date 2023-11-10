Corrupt, incompetent and utterly useless CCC are mile-stone round nation’s neck. Alas! Povo still don’t know it!

Spread the love

By Wilbert Mukori- You can count on MDC/CCC leaders to fight each other like wild cats. If it is not one thing it over half a dozen of the other – all trivial and irrelevant to the long suffering voters who elected them.

“Embattled Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has once again been thrown into a political tailspin as self-imposed secretary general Sengezo Tshabangu has recalled Harare Mayor Ian Makone and his deputy Kudzai Kadzombe.” reported Bulawayo 24.

“Barely three months after the general election, Tshabangu’s power trip continues in CCC as he has recalled nine more councillors.

“Ian Makone, Kudzai Kadzombe, Denford Ngadziore, Lovejoy Chitegu, Samuel Gwenzi, Chido Hamauswa, Tiriboyi Sabina, Florence Cheza. Matimba Fadzai, are the latest to be axed by Tshabangu.”

Until Chamisa finally get off his backside and sort out CCC’s constitution, structure and have proper elections; there will be more recalls.

It was the then USA ambassador to Zimbabwe 2004 to 2007, Chris Dell, reported back to Washington in a leaked cable that Morgan Tsvangirai was “a flawed, indecisive character who would become an albatross round the nation’s neck if he was ever to get into power.”

The ambassador could have said the same of all the MDC leaders, Tendai Biti, Welshman Ncube, David Coltart, Nelson Chamisa, etc., etc. After 23 years on the political stage, 5 of which in the GNU, MDC/CCC leaders have failed to implement even one token democratic change.

During the GNU, Mugabe bribed the MDC leaders with the trappings of high office and they forgot about the reforms. And ever since the GNU MDC/CCC have participated in flawed elections to give Zanu PF legitimacy for a share of the spoils of power.

Whilst ambassador Dell dismissed Tsvangirai as a disaster if he was to be a national leader after meeting the guy a handful of times. Many Zimbabweans have yet to come to the same conclusion even after 23 years and a mountain of evidence of MDC/CCC corruption and breath-taking incompetence.

Many Zimbabweans are look to CCC to deliver the democratic changes the nation has been dying for, not knowing that Chamisa and company have given up on implementing reforms and have been participating in flawed elections for share of the spoils.

In many ways, one can understand why SADC leaders did not want to take Zanu PF to task over the damning SADC election report. It is all very well denying Zanu PF political legitimacy; one has to also consider what next. The prospect of having to work with Nelson Chamisa and his banded mongoose must have frighten the hell out of all the SADC leaders!

Nelson Chamisa and his entourage of MDC/CCC of banded mongoose are indeed the mile-stone round the nation’s neck. Sadly, the people, in their ignorance and naivety are not even aware of it! Ignorance is indeed a curse worse than death!

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...