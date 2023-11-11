VP Chiwenga Cruelly Smiling At UN Children’s Rep

Spread the love

The Rights of Children According to International Law and the Hypocrisy of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga.

By Dorrothy Moyo | The Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC) is the most widely ratified human rights treaty in the world, and it guarantees children a wide range of rights, including the right to life, survival, and development; the right to protection from violence, abuse, and neglect; and the right to education, healthcare, and a standard of living adequate for their physical, mental, spiritual, moral, and social development.

The CRC also recognizes the child’s right to have a relationship with both parents. Article 9(3) of the CRC states that “States Parties shall respect the right of the child who is separated from one or both parents to maintain personal relations and direct contact with both parents on a regular basis.”

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s actions in denying his own children access to their mother for more than three years are therefore in clear violation of international law.

Chiwenga’s hypocrisy is even more glaring given that he is a senior government official in a country that has ratified the CRC. He is also the Vice President of a country that is currently celebrating International Children’s Day.

How can Chiwenga smile and shake hands with the United Representative for Children while he is simultaneously denying his own children their basic human rights?

-The Impact of Chiwenga’s Actions on His Children.

Chiwenga’s actions have had a devastating impact on his children. They have been deprived of the love and support of their mother for more than three years. They have also been denied access to essential medical and psychological care.

As a result of their separation from their mother, Chiwenga’s children are reportedly suffering from serious mental health challenges. They are also struggling academically and socially.

Chiwenga’s actions are a form of child abuse. He is using his power and position to hurt and punish his own children.

**What Can Be Done?**

Chiwenga’s actions must be condemned by the international community. Pressure must be put on the Zimbabwean government to ensure that Chiwenga is held accountable for his violations of international law.

Chiwenga’s children should also be given immediate access to their mother and to essential medical and psychological care.

The international community must also work to ensure that all children in Zimbabwe are able to enjoy their full human rights, regardless of their parents’ wealth or status.

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...