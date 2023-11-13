Auxillia Cancels UK Trip After ZimEye Investigation Exposing London Hotel Booking With Married Man

By A Correspondent | The First Lady of Zimbabwe, Auxillia Mnangagwa, has canceled her upcoming trip to the UK following the publication of an investigation by the ZimEye news network. The investigation revealed that Mnangagwa had booked to stay at an expensive hotel in London and was planning to bring a large entourage with her, at a cost of close to 3 million dollars.

The investigation also raised questions about the First Lady’s professional relationship with Zimbabwe’s ambassador to the UK, Christian Katsande. The two were booked to stay in the same hotel premises- the Taj London, and the ambassador has been accused of spending lavishly on Mnangagwa’s previous visit to the UK.

The First Lady’s office has not given a reason for the cancellation of her trip, but it is widely believed to be in response to the ZimEye investigation. The investigation has sparked outrage in Zimbabwe, where many people are struggling to make ends meet.

Auxillia’s London sadza cooking competition has been taken over by the Tourism Minister Barbara Rwodzi.

The development follows another expose in 2022 when during the making of the GoldMafia documentary, Mrs Mnangagwa, pleaded multiple times on a videocall with ZimEye’s Simba Chikanza begging that the journalist should not curse her, and repeated this screaming at the rate of 2 times per minute in the over 35 minutes of the call which she did by mistake, an explosive news engagement which was only disrupted by the anti-Chamisa activist, Hopewell Chin’ono who threatened Chikanza with a false claim that UK police were coming to Auxillia’s assistance.

The ZimEye investigation also revealed that Mnangagwa had been involved in the conviction of Henrietta Rushwaya, the president of the Zimbabwe Miners Federation. Rushwaya was recently jailed for gold smuggling, and sources have told ZimEye that while there was a case for smuggling, the conviction coming at a time when other smugglers walk scotfree, was motivated by Auxillia at a personal level.

The First Lady is also accused of being involved in the downfall of former Energy Minister Fortune Chasi and businessman Tinashe Mutarisi. Mutarisi’s factory building was recently burnt down, and it is claimed that this was because he did not donate enough money to Mnangagwa’s Angel Of Hope Foundation.

The ZimEye investigation has shed light on the lavish lifestyle of the First Lady and her alleged involvement in corruption.

The London ambassador Katsande did not respond to requests for comment. – ZimEye

