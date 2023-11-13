David Cameron Bounces Back Into Govt as UK Foreign Secretary

Spread the love

By A Correspondent | Former Prime Minister David Cameron has been appointed UK Foreign Secretary by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. The move comes after the sacking of Suella Braverman from the role and a reshuffling of the cabinet.

Cameron, who has been out of front-line politics for the last seven years, said in a statement that he was “honored to serve” as Foreign Secretary and that he looked forward to working with the team at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).

“We are facing a daunting set of international challenges, including the war in Ukraine and the crisis in the Middle East,” he said. “At this time of profound global change, it has rarely been more important for this country to stand by our allies, strengthen our partnerships and make sure our voice is heard.”

Cameron also praised the work of the FCDO and its staff, saying that they were “some of the finest assets of their kind anywhere in the world.”

“I know from my time in office that they are staffed by brilliant, patriotic and hard-working people,” he said. “They have been well led by James Cleverly, with whom I look forward to working in his vital new role.”

Cameron’s appointment is likely to be met with mixed reactions. Some will see it as a sign of Sunak’s strength and determination, while others will criticize it as a cynical move to shore up support among Conservative MPs.

However, there is no doubt that Cameron is a highly experienced and respected politician. He served as Prime Minister from 2010 to 2016 and oversaw the UK’s recovery from the financial crisis. He also played a key role in securing the passage of same-sex marriage legislation.

It remains to be seen how Cameron will perform in his new role. However, his appointment is a clear sign that Sunak is determined to get the best people in place to deliver his agenda.

**Analysis**

Cameron’s appointment is a bold move by Sunak. It is a sign that he is not afraid to take risks and that he is willing to bring in experienced politicians from outside his own circle.

Cameron’s experience as Prime Minister and his strong relationships with world leaders will be invaluable to Sunak as he seeks to navigate the UK through the current international challenges.

However, Cameron’s appointment is also a gamble. He is a divisive figure and his return to front-line politics could alienate some voters.

It remains to be seen how Cameron will perform in his new role. However, his appointment is a sign that Sunak is determined to build a strong and experienced team around him.

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...