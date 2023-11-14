Cabinet meeting rescheduled

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- Government has said the Cabinet meeting which was scheduled for tomorrow will be held on Wednesday.

Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Martin Rushwaya announced the development in a statement on Monday afternoon.

“The Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet would like to advise Cabinet members that the Eighth Cabinet Meeting has been moved to Wednesday, 15th November, 2023 at the usual time and venue. Members should therefore plan accordingly’ said Dr Rushwaya. The Chronicle

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...