Chegovo wins inaugural Ambassador Golf Day

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| Bothwell Chegovo became the first winner of the inaugural CMG Ambassador’s Golf Day held on the 17th of November at the Blue Valley Golf Estate.

Chegovo hit the milestone, after topping the leaderboard with a score of 43 ahead of Tich Shoko who was a point behind. Edith _ won the women’s division with 37 points followed by Connie_ on 33 points.

The Ambassador Golf Day was organised by CMG International Media Group and composed of a diverse playing field as participants teed off at the iconic golf range.

“We are pleased with the response to our inaugural Ambassador’s Golf Day and would like to thank everyone who participated and made it a success.” said CMG Managing Director Conrad Mwanza.

“The bond between golf and business is unbreakable and we are delighted to reach out to many using the power of sport for greater networking and unifying purposes. This event marks another bright era of engagement, recreation and goodwill.”

The Ambassador’s Golf Day is open to golf enthusiasts, entrepreneurs and corporates with grand plans for the initiative to become a Pro-Am event.

The series is set to extend to the USA, United Kingdom, Namibia, Botswana, Dubai, and Australia to celebrate oneness and bring people together.

“We are expanding our horizons in the belief that sportsmanship should extend beyond the green and we should transition into making fairways beyond the golf course. So, we are making inroads into territories where Zimbabweans are dotted around the world,” said Mwanza.

CMG International Media Group is one of the influential firms in diaspora engagement and activation with many of their projects garnering success. They are also the organisors of the Zimbabwe Achievers Awards International, the Global African Awards, among other syndicated global concepts.

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...