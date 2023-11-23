Mwonzora Denies Bridging ZESA Prepaid Meter At Party HQ

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| Opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) leader Douglas Mwonzora has denied reports that his party headquarters besieged by ZESA and Police yesterday was enjoying free electricity after bridging the prepaid system.

In a Twitter thread posted on Thursday, Mwonzora said the ZESA and police investigations did not find anything amiss.

He blamed the ZESA and police visit to his party headquarters on enemies bend on embarrassing him and his movement.

“Yesterday, acting on a false and malicious “tip off,” ZRP and ZESA officials visited our headquarters, demanding to carry out certain investigations. We agreed, and they did their work. Nothing amis was found at our headquarters all.

“We are grateful at the level of professionalism shown by the investigators in this case. What was clear is that people opposed to our leadership wanted to harass and embarrass our organisation through abuse of state institutions.

“The MDC is law-abiding and professional and can never allow its offices to be used for crime. We are busy with the program of serious reconstruction of our party to be the effective vanguard of the people to deliver democratic change,” said Mwonzora.

Yesterday, Newsday reported that police and ZESA officers besieged MRT house following a tip off that the movement was enjoying free power after bridging prepaid system.

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...