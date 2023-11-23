Orlando Pirates Suspend Star Player

Orlando Pirates have suspended Thembinkosi Lorch from all club activities until 12 December.

The suspension comes after the forward was found guilty of assaulting his former girlfriend, Fundiswa Mathithibala earlier this year.

Lorch was sentenced in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

He was given a three-year prison sentence, which was wholly suspended for five years on condition he is not found guilty of a similar offence during the same period.

The midfielder was also ordered to pay a R100 000 fine to non-governmental organisation, People Opposing Women Abuse, with half payable immediately and the balance in installments .

A statement by the Pirates reads: “Orlando Pirates Football Club has noted the conclusion of legal proceedings involving our player, Thembinkosi Lorch. Consistent with Orlando Pirates Rules and Pledge, articulated in the statement the club issued when the legal proceedings commenced, the Club is commencing its internal process.

“Orlando Pirates Football Club is at all times mindful of its obligation as a result of the employer-employee relationship it has with the players. The Club also handles the administration of justice in a manner that avoids double jeopardy – where the players would be punished twice for the same offence.

“The above are consistent with the club values without which the Club would not function judiciously.

“Having said that the Club has removed Thembinkosi Lorch from all Club activities until December 12.

“Orlando Pirates Football Club is grateful to its sponsors, supporters and the broader community for the space that you have provided in ensuring the rule of law and the clubs value system play out without hinderance.”

The suspension will see Lorch missing two games against Richards Bay and Moroka Swallows in the DStv Premiership.

Pirates will face Richards Bay on 25 November before hosting Swallows on 5 December.

This will be the second time that Thembinkosi Lorch will be out of action this season after missing the opening part of the campaign.-Soccer24 News

