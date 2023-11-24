Byo Man Loses Car While Having Lula-Lula

By- A Bulawayo’s Njube suburb man lost his car to thieves while he was at his lover’s house in Mzilikazi suburb for an all-night sex romp.

Khaliphile Nyoni (23), drove his Honda Fit to Mzilikazi suburb for a rendezvous with his girlfriend.

“He arrived at his lover’s home at around 10pm and parked his car by the roadside before closing all the windows and locking the doors. He went inside his lover’s home and headed to her bedroom,” said a source close to investigations.

The source further said at around 3am on the following day he woke up to relieve himself in the toilet which is situated in the yard.

“As he was heading to the toilet he looked for his car but he was shocked to discover that it had been stolen. He frantically looked for it but he could not find it and it dawned on him that it had been stolen,” said the source.

He immediately contacted the police at Barbourfields Station to report the theft.

Bulawayo deputy police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele confirmed the incident and appealed for information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects and recovery of the car.

“Anyone who could have information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects and recovery of the stolen vehicle can contact any nearest police station or contact us on 0292 50368,” she said. B Metro

