Chamisa Snubs Mnangagwa Spy Agent

Spread the love

By Own Correspondent- Media mogul Trevor Ncube, a former adviser to President Emmerson Mnangagwa, attacked the opposition leader Nelson Chamisa after the CCC President rejected associating with him.

The attack on Chamisa is seen as Ncube’s covert agenda to manipulate opposition leader Nelson Chamisa to benefit the ruling Zanu PF party.

Ncube, who owns Alpha Media Holdings (AMH) alongside Mnangagwa’s son-in-law Gerald Mlotshwa, launched fresh attacks on Chamisa, accusing him of selfish motives.

According to reports from NewsHawks, Ncube has persistently criticized Chamisa, going so far as to label him a tribalist and dictator.

The media tycoon, who presents himself as a neutral political observer, is alleged to be a partisan player with a history of shifting political allegiances from Zapu to MDC, Mavambo/Kusile/Dawn, Alliance for People’s Agenda (APA), and most recently, aligning with Zanu PF.

Ncube’s political manoeuvres are described as opportunistic and self-serving, with critics asserting that his actions lack discernible ideological foundations.

Notably, he is accused of exploiting political transitions, such as the 2017 coup, to further his media business interests and regain influence after losing control of Mail & Guardian in South Africa.

Further allegations suggest that Ncube sought radio and television licenses to expand his media empire while settling a $2 million debt to the Media Development Investment Fund.

The accusations imply that Ncube’s involvement in Mnangagwa’s advisory council was driven by personal gain rather than a commitment to political principles.

Ironically, Ncube has been vocal in his criticism of Chamisa for not heeding his advice during the period when he served as Mnangagwa’s adviser.

However, a closer examination by NewsHawks reveals that Ncube’s claims of engagement with Chamisa are based on a single meeting in 2016.

Chamisa’s advisers assert that this meeting, which centered around the formation of APA, ended on a sour note when Chamisa declined Ncube’s invitation to join the party.

Chamisa’s camp contends that Ncube’s accusations of non-collaboration and dictatorship are unfounded, emphasizing that Chamisa welcomes ideas and criticism from well-meaning individuals.

They dismiss Ncube’s narrative as a malicious campaign and question the credibility of advice coming from a known Mnangagwa ally.

As tensions escalate between Ncube and Chamisa, the opposition leader remains focused on his role as a bona fide alternative to the current leadership, emphasizing the need to address the country’s critical issues collaboratively.

-NewsHawks

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...