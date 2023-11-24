George Chigova Burial Set For Saturday

George Chigova’s body has left Harare for burial in Chivhu.

The goalkeeper died in South Africa last week after he was initially diagnosed with a heart issue in July.

He was 32.

His remains were flown to Harare on Wednesday and a memorial event was held at Rufaro Stadium on Thursday.

Chigova’s burial will take place on Friday after it was moved from Saturday.

Chigova, a product of Aces Youth Soccer Academy, started his senior career at Gunners before moving to Dynamos.

He then joined SuperSport in 2014 and then moved to Polokwane City before returning to the Pretoria in 2020.

The keeper represented Zimbabwe national team thirty times including at African Cup of Nations.-Soccer24 News

