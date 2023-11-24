Gokwe School Defeats Entire Europe And Rest of World On Chess

Gokwe’s Cheziya High School Triumphs as Chess World Champions

Gokwe might struggle on development, but one of its schools Cheziya High has emerged victorious on the global stage, securing the coveted top position in the Chess World Competition held in Italy, Rome. This remarkable achievement surpasses all expectations as the school outshines not only European competitors but also triumphs over adversaries from across the world.

Standing tall… the Cheziya at the competitions

The Triumph in Rome:

Gokwe’s Cheziya High School, represented by a formidable team of three exceptionally skilled players, displayed unparalleled strategic prowess and tactical brilliance throughout the competition. Their journey to victory unfolded in the heart of Europe, where they strategically outplayed opponents in Rome, securing the championship trophy and etching their name in chess history.

Global Recognition:

The achievement is not merely a regional success but a global triumph, as the competition featured participants from Europe and various countries worldwide. Gokwe’s Cheziya High School’s triumph signifies a new era in Zimbabwean chess, showcasing the caliber of talent that exists beyond traditional chess powerhouses.

Symbolic Image:

A poignant image captures the essence of this historic moment—a snapshot of three triumphant players flanked by three proud teachers, all holding high the Zimbabwean flag. This visual encapsulates the collaborative effort of students and educators, emphasizing the role of mentorship and guidance in achieving excellence.

Impact on the School and Community:

The victory resonates deeply within Gokwe’s Cheziya High School, fostering a sense of pride and accomplishment. The entire community rallies behind the achievement, celebrating the school’s success as a symbol of resilience, determination, and intellectual prowess.

Educational Significance:

The triumph in the Chess World Competition underscores the importance of fostering strategic thinking and intellectual development in educational institutions. Gokwe’s Cheziya High School’s success serves as an inspiration for other schools, encouraging a focus on mind sports and intellectual competitions as integral components of a well-rounded education.



Gokwe’s Cheziya High School’s victory in the Chess World Competition stands as a testament to the school’s commitment to excellence and the untapped potential within Zimbabwe’s educational landscape. The triumph over European and global competitors not only elevates the school’s reputation but also marks a significant milestone in the pursuit of intellectual excellence on the world stage.

Gokwe's Cheziya High School, before they leave Italy, Rome holding a trophy for number 1 in the Chess World Competition.

