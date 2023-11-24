Zimbabwe’s Aviation Industry Receives a US$4.5 Million Boost

By A Correspondent| Zimbabwe’s Aviation Ground Services (AGS) has invested US$4.5 million in new passenger handling equipment, aiming to enhance the efficiency and quality of passenger services at the country’s five commercial airports.

The company, which previously focused on cargo handling, recently diversified into passenger handling services in May 2023.

In a speech read on his behalf by Loveness Dumwa, a chief director in his office, Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona lauded AGS’s proactive approach to modernization, emphasizing the importance of robust airport infrastructure for national economic growth.

“A robust airport infrastructure is pivotal to the economic growth of our country and requires the participation of all citizens,” he said.

Mhona urged stakeholders to collaborate for the benefit of the nation and stressed the importance of proper equipment maintenance to maximize its lifespan and contribution to improved service delivery.

AGS Managing Director Shingirai Ruombwa affirmed the investment’s significance in providing seamless and efficient services to passengers at Zimbabwe’s commercial airports.

He reiterated the company’s commitment to exceeding customer expectations and upholding its brand promise of “The Power on the Ground” in all its endeavors.

Ruombwa emphasized the company’s dedication to supporting Zimbabwe’s aviation sector’s development and expressed a desire to collaborate with other ground handling companies to make Zimbabwe a premier air travel destination.

The new equipment, encompassing baggage handling systems, wheelchairs, and vehicles, will enable AGS to handle wide-body aircraft and simultaneously service up to three arrivals and departures.

