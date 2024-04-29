National Youth Service Turned Into A Zanu PF Program

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| The ruling party ZANU PF has been accused of hijacking the soon-to-be-relaunched controversial National Youth Service (NYS) program, offering enticing incentives to lure youths into registration amid widespread disinterest in what has been deemed a “politicized” initiative.

“The national youth service training, which runs for six months, will restart in June this year at Dadaya and Vumba training centres,” stated an official announcement.

Amidst expectations of 1,000 youths to register for the program, concerns arose as officials noted a disappointingly low registration rate. This prompted ZANU PF to initiate a parallel registration drive, allegedly promising youths various perks in exchange for participation.

“The youth were also being promised automatic entrance to civil service professions such as teaching, nursing, police, army and others upon completion of the six-month training,” revealed sources close to the matter.

In a bid to ensure full participation, ZANU PF officials have reportedly mobilized efforts down to the grassroots level.

“We support this in any way we see fit and whether this will please our detractors or not it’s neither here nor there, but what I can say is our National Youth Service is oversubscribed just like our Chitepo School of Ideology which is overwhelmed,” declared ZANU PF director of information, Farai Marapira.

Despite attempts to reach Youth Empowerment Minister Tinoda Machakaire for comment, no response has been received as of yet.

The NYS program, initially launched in 2001, has faced vehement criticism, being labeled a breeding ground for the feared ZANU PF youth brigades, notoriously known as “green bombers.” These brigades have been accused of perpetrating electoral violence, including instances of rape and murder, according to human rights reports.

-Newsday

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...