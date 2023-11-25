2 Serial robbers, rap_ists jailed 190yrs

By A Correspondent- Two Harare men who committed a spate of robberies and rape have been sentenced to 95 years in jail each by regional magistrate Fadzayi Mthombeni.

Macdonald Mutarangani Hukuimwe Alias Wastaki (32) and Trymore Nkomazana (28) were found guilty on nine counts of robbery and sentenced to 72 years each before a 20-year jail term was added after they were convicted of rape.

They were also convicted of impersonating police officers and malicious damage to property which they were sentenced to one year and two years, respectively.

The court heard that on March 22, 2019, the complainants were coming walking along a footpath across Warren Hills when they were approached by the duo.

The convicts masqueraded as detectives stationed at CID Southerton enforcing COVID-19 regulations and arrested the complainants claiming they would take them to Warren Park Police Station. They then raped the convicts on separate occasions along the way before robbing them of other valuables.

Nkomazana was arrested on May 15 last year and was found in possession of a police identity card.

On May 27, an identification parade was conducted at ZRP Southerton and the pair was positively identified.

Police also discovered that the two were linked to several robbery and rape cases reported in Warren Park and Kambuzuma.

Kelvin Munyimi represented the State. NewsDa

