Source : ZBC News

MORE than 50 people have succumbed to cholera since the outbreak of the disease in February this year.

On Wednesday this week, the country reported a total of 205 suspected new cases of cholera, with Harare accounting for the bulk of new infections.

55 cases were recorded in Kuwadzana, which has reported the highest number of cases over the past week.

Glen View recorded 24 new infections, Budiriro had 19, while 23 cases were reported at the Beatrice Road Infectious Disease Hospital.

Chitungwiza recorded 31 cases, Buhera 23, Mutare 13, Mbire 4, Mutasa 4, Western Triangle 4, Mutoko 2, Zvishavane 2 and Bikita 1.

As of Wednesday, 141 cases were hospitalised with 34 of them admitted at Beatrice Road Infectious Diseases Hospital.

Mutare rural has 50 admissions, while 33 are hospitalised in Buhera, with the rest in other facilities across the country.

As of Wednesday, Zimbabwe had recorded 8 590 suspected cholera cases, 1 304 confirmed cases, 8 243 recoveries, 53 confirmed deaths and 153 suspected deaths.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care daily situation report, the country’s case fatality rate is at 2,5%, which is high as the acceptable case fatality rate should typically remain below one per cent.

The national recovery rate is at 96%.

In response to the cholera challenges, the cabinet this Tuesday announced the procurement of medicines and other accessories currently being distributed countrywide through Natpharm.

Point-of-use water treatment chemicals are also being distributed to affected households.

