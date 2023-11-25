Ngarivhume Freedom Bid Thwarted

Jacob Ngarivhume trial – Matter postponed again

The long drawn out case of Jacob Ngarivhume continues to be a circus at the High Court.

The court seemed to be in no hurry to hear the case in a bid to frustrate him at every sitting. Today was no exception.

Justice Maxwell declared that she received Ngarivhume’s court record late and was in no position to hear the case! She then postponed the matter to 5 December 2023.

What a shame! Such an abuse of the justice system!

Transform Zimbabwe

