Tragedy Strikes As Mum Arrested for Infanticide

Spread the love

In a heartbreaking incident, a 31-year-old mother from Insuza in Matabeleland North Province has been arrested for infanticide after she allegedly fatally beat her three-month-old daughter with a cooking stick. The incident took place in the early hours of November 20th, when the baby’s cries reportedly triggered the mother, Alice Ncube, to lash out in a fit of anger.

According to Inspector Glory Banda, spokesperson for the Zimbabwe Republic Police in Matabeleland North, the incident unfolded around 4am when the baby’s cries disturbed Ncube’s sleep. In response, Ncube allegedly grabbed a cooking stick and repeatedly struck the infant on the head. The baby’s father, upon waking up, discovered the lifeless body of his daughter cradled in his wife’s arms.

The tragic event has sent shockwaves through the community, prompting Inspector Banda to issue a heartfelt appeal to parents and guardians. He emphasized the importance of respecting children’s rights and urged individuals to seek help for those struggling with mental health challenges.

“We appeal to parents and guardians to consider the rights of children,” Banda stated. “They are also humans, so we must uphold their rights. We don’t have to abuse them. And to family members, if we know that someone is mentally challenged, we must take the initiative to take them to rehabilitation centers like psychiatric hospitals so that they could be helped.”

As investigations into the incident continue, the community mourns the loss of the innocent child and grapples with the devastating consequences of this act of violence.

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...