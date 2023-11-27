It is idiotic and insane!

By Wilbert Mukori- In the good old days of Short Wave Radio, you could always tell if someone knew how to tune the radio or not. Smart Alec would waste time and the battery fidgeting with the “Fine” tune knob when it is the “Course” tune knob one should use first and then “Fine” tune!

“Yes!

We will never have a perfect opposition

What is clear is that CCC and Chamisa are doing their part in fighting a vicious dictatorship

Instead of having many analysts we must have more activists

All sectors must rise and demand justice than waiting to criticise one man,” wrote Peter Gift Mutasa.

Only some one who has no clue what the primary task of MDC/CCC is supposed to be would say that!

The people of Zimbabwe have risked life and limb to elect MDC/CCC leaders into office on the understanding they would bring about the democratic changes to stop Zanu PF rigging the elections. Zanu PF has just blatantly rigged the 23 August 2023 elections precisely because MDC/CCC have failed to implement even one token reform in 23 years, 5 of which in the GNU.

Worse still, they have been participating in flawed elections to give Zanu PF legitimacy out of selfish greed.

“The (2013) electoral process was so flawed, so illegal, that the only logical step was to withdraw, which would compel SADC to hold Zanu PF to account. But such was the distrust between the MDC-T and MDC-N that neither could withdraw for fear that the other would remain in the elections, winning seats and giving the process credibility,” confessed David Coltart in his Book, The Struggle Continues 50 years of Tyranny in Zimbabwe.

Every Zimbabwean who has bothered to follow the country’s history should know this.

Peter Gift Mutasa, assuming it is the same who wrote the comment above, is a “Political Commentator: Chairperson Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition: General Secretary: Zim Banks & Allied Workers Union and Former President of Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions”, according to his Twitter introductions. He should know MDC/CCC leaders are corrupt and breathtakingly incompetent.

In a leaked cable back to Washington the USA ambassador to Zimbabwe 2004 to 2007, Chris Dell, said the then MDC leader, Richard Morgan Tsvangirai, was a “flawed and indecisive character who would be an albatross round the nation’s neck if he ever got into power.”

The ambassador could have said the same thing about all the other MDC leaders. And Alas, they have been in power and have become the mile-stone round the nation’s neck dragging us all into the crushing abyss.

Zimbabwe is a failed state because Zimbabweans have developed a knack seeing what they want to see even in the face of a mountain of evidence proving the contrary. Nelson Chamisa and his CCC friends are corrupt, breathtakingly incompetent and they are the mile-stone round the nation’s neck dragging us all into the crushing abyss. People Peter Mutasa are refusing to see that reality for whatever idiotic reasons.

Of course, it is idiotic and insane to be hoping against reason for CCC winning rigged elections after 43 years of the zanu PF mafiosi rigging elections. We are being bullied and bamboozled into believe we can make a silk purse out of sow’s ear!

“Chamisa and CCC are not the perfect opposition. Still they are doing their part in fighting a vicious dictatorship!” They not only failed to implement even one token reform in 23 years but are they ones perpetuating the dictatorship out of greed. What else must they do to prove they are not up to the task, for Pete’s sake!

No wonder we are a failed state and, at this rate, doomed to stay that way!

