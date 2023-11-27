Latest on Grade 7 results

By A Correspondent- The Zimbabwe Schools Examination (Zimsec) Grade Seven examination results will be released on Friday next week.

In a press conference invitation letter sent to the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education permanent Secretary Mr Moses Mhike, Zimsec director Dr. Lazarus Nembabware said the presser will be addressed by the chairperson of the Zimsec board Professor Eddie Mwenje.

“Zimbabwe School Examinations Council will release the 2023 Grade 7 Examination Results to the nation on Friday, the 1 of December 2023 at 12 noon. We invite you to the Press conference which will be held at the Zimbabwe School Examinations Council Headquarters in Mount Picasant. The Chairman of the ZIMSEC Board, Professor E. Mwenje will make the press statement. We look forward to seeing you,’ reads the invitation letter.

Candidates sat for their examinations from Monday 25 September 2023, starting with English Paper One which was followed by Mathematics Paper One on 26 September. The last paper was Physical Education and Arts Paper One written on October 9.

In the 2022 examinations, there was a slight drop in the pass rate from 41.13 percent recorded the previous year to

40.09.

The pass rate for female candidates last year was 43.66 percent while that of male candidates stood at 36, 22 percent. The Chronicle

