UK mulls the closure of temporary visa schemes for care workers

Amidst a surge in migration to the United Kingdom, the government is contemplating the closure of temporary visa schemes for care workers. This move follows an appeal from the New Conservatives party, supported by former Home Secretary Suella Braverman and former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, to reduce net migration by discontinuing these visa programs.

According to the Home Office, the number of health and care worker visas granted in the year ending September 2023 was 143,990, more than double the previous year’s figure of 61,274. The top three nationalities granted these visas were Indians, Nigerians, and Zimbabweans. Nigeria experienced the most significant percentage increase, followed by Zimbabwe and India.

The rise in healthcare worker migration to the UK can be attributed to favorable migration conditions and the country’s pressing need for healthcare professionals due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The influx of migrants has placed significant strain on accommodation and amenities in recent months, causing concern among Britons.

In a recent interview, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak acknowledged that net migration levels are too high. This sentiment was echoed by a senior minister who deemed the record number of arrivals in the previous year as unacceptable. Revised estimates from the Office for National Statistics reveal that net migration into the UK peaked at 745,000 in 2022, three times higher than pre-Brexit levels.

Furthermore, the National Health Service Trusts expressed their struggle to sustain social care with workers on visas, emphasizing the need for a sustainable solution.

As the United Kingdom grapples with the challenges posed by increased migration, the government is evaluating the feasibility of closing temporary visa schemes for care workers. By doing so, it aims to strike a balance between managing migration levels and meeting the healthcare needs of the nation, while ensuring the sustainability of social care services.

