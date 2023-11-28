70 people nabbed for accident scene ritual

By A Correspondent- A total of 70 people were arrested for obstructing free movement of traffic as they performed rituals at a hit-and-run accident scene.

In a statement, police said a man died after an unknown motorist hit him and fled from the scene on 22 November 2023 at the intersection of Rememberance Drive and Ardbenie Road, Mbare.

The suspects were arrested after the incident occured on 24 November 2023 around 2pm as they gathered at the centre of the intersection while singing and dancing obstructing free movement of traffic.

“Police in Harare are investigating a fatal hit-and-run road traffic accident in which a male adult died after being hit by an unknown motorist at the intersection of Rememberance Drive and Ardbenie Road, Mbare on 22/11/23.”

“The motorist did not stop after the accident.”

“On 24/11/23 at around 1400 hours, 70 people were arrested for obstructing the free movement of traffic and people at the scene of the accident.”

“The suspects, who were aboard two lorries enroute to Mbudzi Cemetery, had disembarked from the lorries before gathering at the centre of the intersection to allegedly perform rituals whilst singing and dancing” reads the statement. The Chronicle

