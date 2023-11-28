Biti Distances Self From Tshabangu

CCC rebel Sengezo Tshabangu has claimed that he had a dinner meeting last week with the CCC Vice President Tendai Biti at a local hotel.

However, Biti has dismissed these claims on social media that he had dinner with Tshabangu at Monomotapa Crowne Plaza in Harare.

Tshabangu is the public face behind the ongoing recall of CCC MPs, senators and councillors, though some commentators believe he is working with disgruntled CCC members.

According to an X account bearing Tshabangu’s name, Biti had dinner with the controversial activist soon after the latter’s recent interview on ZBC TV.

Just after my interview on ZBC, I had dinner with one of our decorated Change Champions and learned man Hon Biti @Crown Plaza, as he’s a victim of dictatorship, we deliberated on pertinent issues that will add value to our Struggle for democracy, transparency and constitutionalism.

However, Biti told The NewsHawks that he hasn’t met Tshabangu in a long time and has not had a meal at Monomotapa Hotel in 20 years. Said Biti:

That’s false and malicious. I haven’t seen Tshabangu for a long time and haven’t eaten at Crowne Plaza for 20 years now!

Biti reiterated that he has nothing to do with the issue of recalls which have resulted in the expulsion of scores of CCC elected representatives in parliament and municipalities.

