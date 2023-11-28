Breakthrough For Rural Nurses

Spread the love

Government Abandons Online Recruitment, Paves the Way for Rural Nurses

The Ministry of Health and Child Care has dismantled the centralized online application system for nurses, opting for a decentralized approach to ensure fair access across the country. The online system had faced severe public backlash for sidelining qualified local applicants from securing positions in training schools within their regions.

The decision to overhaul the recruitment process comes after scrutiny revealed a concerning trend: a disproportionate number of trainee nurses were being recruited from areas distant from local hospitals. The Ministry’s statement outlined a new province-based recruitment strategy for the January 2024 general nurse training intake.

“Provinces will recruit in January, May, or September depending on availability of training posts,” the statement clarified. A total of 292 training posts are up for grabs at 12 institutions across seven provinces: Bulawayo, Harare, Manicaland, Mashonaland Central, Mashonaland East, Masvingo, and Midlands.

Applicants aspiring for the three-year diploma in general nurse training must meet minimum qualifications, including five Ordinary level subjects with English, Science, and Mathematics. The age range for candidates is set between 18 and 30 years on the commencement date of training, scheduled for January 8, 2024.

Zimbabwe Nurses Association (Zina) president, Mr. Enock Dongo, praised the shift, considering it a positive step. He recalled how recruitment was historically conducted in-person but was later shifted to an e-recruitment system to tackle corruption and public complaints.

Dongo stated, “However, over the years, there has been an outcry from disadvantaged citizens, who either have no internet or gadgets to access the system. This is why you see the ministry has decided to revert back to the old system which was decentralized.”

He emphasized that the move to decentralized recruitment could open doors for individuals from various provinces to secure training posts and, eventually, employment opportunities, addressing the long-standing issue of skilled individuals from specific areas missing out on these opportunities.- state media

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...