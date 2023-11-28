Duo in soup over fake High Court Order

By A Correspondent- Two people appeared in court last Friday for allegedly tendering a fake High Court Order to the police to assist them in getting custody of two minor children.

Gift Phiri (54) and Lois Rodo Madyavanhu (65) appeared before Harare Magistrate Mrs Appollonia Marutya charged with fraud.

The pair was remanded in custody pending a bail ruling today.

The complainant is Diana Eunice Kawenda who is a lawyer.

Prosecutor Mr Takudzwa Jambawu alleged that on November 3, Phiri and Madyavanhu proceeded to ZRP Milton Park in the company of her Legal practitioner Paidamoyo Madondo armed with a High Court order number 0433706 under case number HC4001/23 seeking assistance from the police in executing the court order which was granting Madyavanhu custody of two minor children who were staying in Belvedere, Harare.

The court heard that Sergeant Misho of ZRP Milton Park accompanied them to Belvedere for the execution of the court order.

Upon arrival at the house, they met Lucy Kawenda who was staying with the two minor children and they showed her the court order.

Sergeant Misho interrogated her and contrary to what has been said by the accused persons, the two minor children were given to Lucy and George Kawenda by the Social Welfare.

Lucy then called her legal representative Diana Eunice Kawenda who came to the scene and upon sight of the court order, she then queried its authenticity prompting her to seek some clarification from the High Court Registrar.

Due to the facts established that there was a dispute, the police officer returned to the station without executing it.

Then on November 6, Diana Eunice Kawenda approached the High Court Registrar’s office and was told that the court order was indeed a fake court order.

Under court order 0433706 was a different case and on number HC 4001/23 was another case.

She then filed a report leading to the arrest of Phiri and Madyavanhu.

