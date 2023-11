Mnangagwa Man Faces Defeat In Mabvuku

Spread the love

In a brief statement, the Citizens Coalition for Change has vowed to humiliate Zanu PF heavyweight Pedzisai Scott Sakupwanya in the coming Mabvuku-Tafara by-election.

See the brief statement below…

Citizens of Mabvuku/Tafara, let us honor our slain change champion, Bishop Tapfumanei Masaya, by winning big on the 9th of December.

He was brutally murdered by Zanu PF thugs. Vote for Hon Munyaradzi Kufa. @KufaMunya #ForEveryone

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...