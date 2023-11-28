Nurse In Trouble For Playing Around With Medical Report

CHIKOMBA— Magistrate Sam Chitumwa has sentenced a Chivhu General Hospital nurse to 16 months in jail or a US$800 fine for tempering with a medical examination report of a rape victim.

Shamiso Mupfudze (46) should pay the fine by December 31, 2023.

The court heard that an alleged victim (16) was examined by Mupfudze at the hospital on January 18, 2023. Her examination allegedly concluded that the minor had been sexually abused.

She completed a medical affidavit serial number 014863 confirming her findings in the presence of the victim and her older sister.

Mupfudze’s job was to examine the victim using a rape kit, prepare a medical affidavit, keep a record of her observations and prescribe post–rape medication.

The affidavit was not commissioned on the day. Mupfudze then allegedly tore off the affidavit after the two left.

She completed another affidavit serial number 01484 and wrote that the examination was inconclusive as there was no fresh evidence of abuse…Full story on www.masvingomirror.com

