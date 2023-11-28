ZimEye
We, the citizens have a duty to save this country from ZANU PF govt. ED Mnangagwa and co are looting our precious minerals everyday with no benefit to citizens and generations to come. We only have one Zimbabwe, and we have to protect it from this chaotic regime.
— Stephen Sarkozy Chuma 🇿🇼 (@chumasteve) November 26, 2023
