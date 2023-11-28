Zanu PF Summons Kasukuwere’s Aide For Disciplinary Hearing

By A Correspondent| Disqualified 2023 Presidential elections candidate Savior Kasukuwere’s aide Jaqueline Sande has been summoned to appear before a Zanu PF district disciplinary hearing on charges of violating the party constitution.

Sande was Kasukuwere’s legal advisor and addressed countless press briefings before and after the sitting of the nomination court on behalf of the former Zanu PF National Commissar.

According to a letter circulating on social media,

“This follows the prohibition order and notice of charges delivered to your place of residence in July 2023 due to your connection to the self-exiled and unrepentant Savior Kasukuwere which the Disciplinary Committee deemed compromising as per Article 3 Section 13 (2) of the Zanu PF constitution.

“According the Party constitution a hearing must be held and you must state your side of the case. You are advised to attend as failure to do so shall be recorded as admission of guilty and a judgement be passed in your absence.

“Your hearing will be on the 3rd of December 2023. Venue: Bond party office. Time: 3pm,” reads a letter signed by District Disciplinary Vice Chairperson Moses Chitsa.

