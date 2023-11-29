Barcelona, Real Madrid Through To UEFA R16

Ten teams have have so far booked their places in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 after Tuesday’s games.

Among the qualified sides are Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester City.

Teams qualified for the 2023-24 Champions League Round of 16

Bayern Munich

Real Madrid

Real Sociedad

Inter

Atlético Madrid

Lazio

Borussia Dortmund

Manchester City

RB Leipzig

Barcelona

The matchday five games will continue tonight with the final group stage fixtures taking place on Tuesday 12 December and Wednesday 13 December.-Soccer24 News

