Bikita Minerals Win PSL Promotion

ZIFA Eastern Region Division one side Bikita Minerals have been promoted to the Premier Soccer League after winning their case against Grayham FC and subsequently, they were awarded three points and overtake Tenax who had finished on top of the log.

Tenax finished on top of the log but their coronation was put on hold after Bikita Minerals appealed against Grayham for using an ineligible player, who was using a license of a Melfort FC player.

The Disciplinary hearing sat on Saturday and ruled in favour of Bikita Minerals, awarding them three points for their match against Grayham.-ZBC News

