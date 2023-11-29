Mention Just One Achievement Made By Second Republic

THE Second Republic has transformed the country’s infrastructure, agriculture, and the education sectors within six years of existence and stakeholders are predicting the current implementation rate will see Vision 2030 being attained way before the deadline.

Championed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Vision 2030 was announced under the mantra: ‘Nyika Inovakwa Nevene Vayo/ Ilizwe Lakhiwa Ngabanikazi Balo.’

The Harare-Beitbridge road has become a hive of activity following its ongoing rehabilitation, with more than 400 kilometres having already been opened to the public.

At the same time, the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme has also played a key role in transforming urban roads.

“The Second Republic has registered major milestones on the infrastructure side. We can talk about the Harare-Beitbridge Road, bridges, Beitbridge-Bulawayo highway. We used to think these works cannot be done by local firms,” noted University of Cambodia lecturer, Mr Bothwell Riside.

In the mining sector, new mines particularly for lithium and gold have been opened, while some have either been revived or expanded in a development that has created employment for thousands of Zimbabweans.

Transformation in the agricultural sector has seen the country breaking records in succession and in the process achieving food security at household level as explained by IBDC president, Mr Cliff Chafausipo, “We have achieved bumper harvests for maize and wheat in the last couple of years. In the tobacco sector, we have seen people in general being empowered to the effect that they are celebrating the land reform 20 years later as they have made huge earnings.”

The Gwayi-Shangani Lake is the leading project in efforts towards ensuring the country has reliable water bodies for irrigation.

“Zimbabwe has made history by transforming the country’s landscape despite being under illegal economic sanctions. With this level of implementation of huge projects, vision 2030 will be attained sooner,” he added.

In bridging the gap between corporates and institutions of higher learning, the Second Republic has come up with innovation hubs and industrial parks.

“Every institution of higher learning has innovation hubs and industrial parks, this has made it possible for students and companies to come up with prototypes which is beneficial to everyone,” said political analyst, Dr Tawanda Zinyama.

Zimbabwe boasts of the New Parliament building which was constructed with the assistance of the Chinese Government.

The Beitbridge Border Post modernisation project has also attracted the attention of regional leaders and tourists after it transformed the border town, which also witnessed construction of accommodation for civil servants.

Rural industrialisation is also at the heart of the Second Republic with Mwenezi having the Amarula plant which has created incomes among communities among other projects.

For analysts, the developmental strides by the Second Republic are phenomenal despite the country being under illegal economic sanctions.

