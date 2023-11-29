Mnangagwa Launches Fresh Attacks On Job Sikhala

By- The Zanu PF government has initiated fresh attacks on the jailed CCC senior official and former legislator, Job Sikhala.

These fresh attacks on Wiwa, became visible through an image of him ( Job) in leg irons on a hospital bed undergoing surgery.

Many commentators have criticised the Zanu PF government, accusing it of being cruel.

Sikhala, a former Member of Parliament, was arrested and imprisoned in June 2022 for allegedly inciting public violence during the funeral wake of slain Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activist, Moreblessing Ali. He has been held at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison together with convicted armed robbers and murderers since then.

Sikhala’s political party, the CCC, argues that he is a political prisoner who is being punished for challenging the government’s restrictions on democratic rights. Responding to the image, the party said:

The inhumane treatment of political prisoner and opposition member Job Sikhala by the regime in Harare is a matter that should be condemned by all concerned local, regional, and international authorities. Despite spending nearly two years in pre-trial detention for crimes he did not commit, the regime persists in treating him as a criminal. Shockingly, they even subject him to restraints, such as leg irons, even when he is in a hospital bed.

Self-exiled former Cabinet Minister Saviour Kasukuwere, who is nicknamed Tyson for his combative politics as a Young Turk in ZANU PF, said:

Highly despicable! What rank madness and cruelty is this?

Mount Pleasant MP, Fadzayi Mahere, called for the immediate release of Sikhala and also wished him speedy recovery. She said:

Here’s wishing @JobSikhala1 a speedy recovery as he undergoes surgery today. His continued incarceration despite his innocence is a dark stain on our sense of justice. Bail is a constitutional entitlement. Democracy, the rule of law and freedom of expression, association and conscience are all on trial. What an enormous, 520 day travesty of justice.

Some more people commented that political power is temporary and can change quickly. They questioned why Job Sikhala was made to wear leg irons and expressed their disapproval. Some people mentioned the concept of karma, highlighting that the mistreatment of Job Sikhala will eventually come back to haunt those who are responsible or their future generations. They believe that the actions of Sikhala’s assailants will have consequences and that they will face repercussions in the future.

