Mnangagwa Regime Claims Load Shedding Days Over

We are so thrilled by the works of President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, we are happy to announce that Hwange power station 7 is now back on track we can safely say goodbye to load shedding.

Thanks to our focused and mindful President #vision2030

Source : Zanu PF

