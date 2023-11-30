Be Cautious On The Road

It is a Monday morning and the start of a new week.

Some of us may be a little sleepy, some of us may still be enjoying the weekend but we all need to stay focused on the road.

Please be cautious when driving, whether you are feeling tired or energized.

Alertness and safety are vital to getting where we need to go. Let us all be mindful of our surroundings and look out for each other. Have a great week!

Source : Road Safe Zimbabwe

