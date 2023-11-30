Be Cautious On The Road
30 November 2023
It is a Monday morning and the start of a new week.
Some of us may be a little sleepy, some of us may still be enjoying the weekend but we all need to stay focused on the road.
Please be cautious when driving, whether you are feeling tired or energized.
Alertness and safety are vital to getting where we need to go. Let us all be mindful of our surroundings and look out for each other. Have a great week!
roadsafetyawareness
StaySafeOnTheRoad
pedestrianslivesmatter
wearahelmetforsafety
vulnerableroadusers
SustainableCitiesAndCommunities
GoodHealthAndWellBeing
globalplan
SDGs
sdgs2030
Source : Road Safe Zimbabwe
Message supported by Ororo Garage Harare, Zimbabwe
Leading suppliers of used vehicles in Zimbabwe
If you want to buy a motor vehicle contact us today
Call 0779357056, +263 77 783 5622
Exercise extreme caution on the road always