PREMIER Soccer League champions Ngezi Platinum Stars dominated this year’s Soccer Star of the Year finalists after three of their players made it onto the best 11 for the 2023 season.

A panel of experts, selected media personnel, 18 coaches and captains of Premier Soccer League clubs met virtually this Tuesday to decide the best 11 players this season, coach of the year, goalkeeper and rookie of the year.

Recently crowned PSL champions Ngezi Platinum Stars emerged as the biggest winners after getting three players onto the 2023 Soccer Stars of the Year.

Ngezi Platinum Stars captain Qadr Amini who had a particularly good second half of the season, goalkeeper Nelson Chadya who led the team from the back and top goal scorer Takunda Benhura all predictably made it on the calendar.

Traditional giants Dynamos and Highlanders provided two players each on the best 11 list.

Donald Mudadi who had a very good season and his midfield partner Tanaka Shandirwa represent the Glamour Boys, while Highlanders captain and goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda together with his defensive partner Andrew Mbeba are also on the calendar.

Michael Charamba of Chicken Inn, Fortune Binzi of Manica Diamonds, Obriel Chirinda of Bulawayo Chiefs and Tinotenda Benza of Herentals have all made the best 11 of the season.

The Soccer Star of the Year, his two runner-ups, coach, goalkeeper and rookie of the year will be announced at a banquet set for this Friday in Harare.

