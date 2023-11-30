Peter Ndlovu Joins African Legends Team At Last

Peter Ndlovu has been added to the African Legends Team to face Zambian Legends this weekend.

Initially, the team had no Zimbabweans but after a revision, the former Birmingham and Coventry City forward was included.

Ndlovu holds the record of being the first African player to feature in the revamped English Premier League. The retired striker, who captained the Warriors at their first ever Afcon tournament in 2004, is also the Zimbabwe national team’s all time top scorer.

The African side is dominated by West Africans including ex-Cameroon striker Patrick Mboma, Ghana’s Asamoah Gyan, former Senegalese star El Hadji Diof and Nigerian legends Jay Jay Okocha and Nwankwo Kanu.

Zambian Kalusha Bwalya will feature for the African legends team.

The match will be played at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka on Saturday.

DSTV Africa will broadcast the match live on SuperSport 225.

