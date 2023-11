Stop Dreaming Of White Cora Jobs, Chiwenga Tells Young People

Spread the love

VP Chiwenga said gone are the days when youths dream of white- collar jobs. He said young people should understand that now money is in Khakhi jobs.

VP Chiwenga also said all govt ministries must have functional and well-structured youth desks to champion the empowerment of the country’s youths.

Source : Zanu PF

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...