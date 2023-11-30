Tragedy As Another Ghanaian Player Dies In Europe

A second Ghanaian player has died in Europe, just weeks after the West African country mourned the death of former Black Stars international Raphael Dwamena.

Agyemang Diawusie has died in Germany at the age of 25.

The Jahn Regensburg winger passed away on Tuesday, with the cause of death yet to officially be revealed.

Diawusie’ third division German outfit announced the news in a statement, saying: “This Tuesday, SSV Jahn received the terrible news that Jahn professional Agyemang Diawusie died at the age of 25. The club is shocked and deeply saddened by this tragic event.

“The Jahn family mourns with the bereaved and their thoughts are with Agyemang’s family, relatives, close friends and companions. Because of the terrible situation and out of respect for his family, we ask that their privacy be respected.”

Diawusie, who is of Ghanaian descent, represented Germany at youth level and spent most of his career in the European country.

Meanwhile, another Ghanaian player Dwamena died two weeks ago aged 28 after collapsing on the pitch during a top-flight league match in Albania.

The incident happened in the 24th minute of the match between Dwamena’s Egnatia and Partizani on Saturday.

Despite immediate medical intervention and being rushed to the hospital, the player unfortunately passed away.-Soccer24 News

